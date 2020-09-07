Chevron Left
Back to Build local development environments using Docker containers

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build local development environments using Docker containers by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
89 ratings
20 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will create two independent and replicable local development environments for two servers and make them communicate with each other, avoiding terminal hell, issues with dependencies, and automating the process of setting up a fresh setup of your projects. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

MG

Nov 13, 2020

Muy bueno! corto y al grano para un primer contacto con Docker, con una forma muy interesante. Tenes un video y una maquina virtual al lado, donde podes ir probando lo que te explican en el video.

MS

Aug 10, 2020

A clear and simple explanation of how to use Docker containers for developments. It also explains why we should do so.

Filter by:

1 - 19 of 19 Reviews for Build local development environments using Docker containers

By Victor D R L

Sep 7, 2020

It is a good course, the videos are well made and you can follow them. The time duration is just right for each task. The english is clear and the CC do help to us that speak English as a 3rd language. The taks objectives are good and it is advisable to do not skip between them, just follow the path. I wish they can do more courses like this with more details and longer lab times. Finally, it delivers what is advertised.

By Anthony R

Sep 18, 2020

This is a good start in using docker. I am looking forward to learning more. Mario is a good instructor and made the videos entertaining throwing in a few one liners. If you are interested in getting your feet wet in docker look no further.

By Martín N G L

Nov 14, 2020

Muy bueno! corto y al grano para un primer contacto con Docker, con una forma muy interesante. Tenes un video y una maquina virtual al lado, donde podes ir probando lo que te explican en el video.

By Mykola S

Aug 11, 2020

A clear and simple explanation of how to use Docker containers for developments. It also explains why we should do so.

By Kristina K

Dec 25, 2020

A simple and well-organized project. You could complete it in cloud env or on your laptop.

By Javier T S T

Jan 21, 2021

Muy bueno, te muestra características que serán útiles en futuros proyectos.

By Jose L M

Oct 24, 2020

Very useful and short course for learning Docker.

By William S

Feb 6, 2021

Solid introduction to Docker & Docker Compose.

By Jesus M Z F

Aug 16, 2020

Excelente curso, muy practico y objetivo.

By Benjamín X T L

Sep 8, 2020

Very concise and very well explained!

By Dmitrii V

Sep 21, 2020

Great course. Lots of good practice.

By DINESH P S

Sep 29, 2020

Concise yet informative

By Ashwini M

Aug 22, 2020

Simple Project !!!

By Kamal K M

Apr 14, 2021

Thank you!

By Thanos K

Oct 30, 2020

Very nice

By Urakov K K

Aug 10, 2020

Helo!!

By Karl S

Feb 8, 2021

While I liked the project very much, I would have liked more explanations. It is no good if commands are just presented without explanations. In particular, the syntax of .yml files was not explained at all and that should be changed.

By yao z

Jun 11, 2021

quite intense and good practise approach,

if add git repo setup, and local system setup "npm init, install express"

part to explain shared volume idea for dev env will be better.

By Ruth A

Sep 24, 2021

way too short

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder