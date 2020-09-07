MG
Nov 13, 2020
Muy bueno! corto y al grano para un primer contacto con Docker, con una forma muy interesante. Tenes un video y una maquina virtual al lado, donde podes ir probando lo que te explican en el video.
MS
Aug 10, 2020
A clear and simple explanation of how to use Docker containers for developments. It also explains why we should do so.
By Victor D R L•
Sep 7, 2020
It is a good course, the videos are well made and you can follow them. The time duration is just right for each task. The english is clear and the CC do help to us that speak English as a 3rd language. The taks objectives are good and it is advisable to do not skip between them, just follow the path. I wish they can do more courses like this with more details and longer lab times. Finally, it delivers what is advertised.
By Anthony R•
Sep 18, 2020
This is a good start in using docker. I am looking forward to learning more. Mario is a good instructor and made the videos entertaining throwing in a few one liners. If you are interested in getting your feet wet in docker look no further.
By Martín N G L•
Nov 14, 2020
By Mykola S•
Aug 11, 2020
By Kristina K•
Dec 25, 2020
A simple and well-organized project. You could complete it in cloud env or on your laptop.
By Javier T S T•
Jan 21, 2021
Muy bueno, te muestra características que serán útiles en futuros proyectos.
By Jose L M•
Oct 24, 2020
Very useful and short course for learning Docker.
By William S•
Feb 6, 2021
Solid introduction to Docker & Docker Compose.
By Jesus M Z F•
Aug 16, 2020
Excelente curso, muy practico y objetivo.
By Benjamín X T L•
Sep 8, 2020
Very concise and very well explained!
By Dmitrii V•
Sep 21, 2020
Great course. Lots of good practice.
By DINESH P S•
Sep 29, 2020
Concise yet informative
By Ashwini M•
Aug 22, 2020
Simple Project !!!
By Kamal K M•
Apr 14, 2021
Thank you!
By Thanos K•
Oct 30, 2020
Very nice
By Urakov K K•
Aug 10, 2020
Helo!!
By Karl S•
Feb 8, 2021
While I liked the project very much, I would have liked more explanations. It is no good if commands are just presented without explanations. In particular, the syntax of .yml files was not explained at all and that should be changed.
By yao z•
Jun 11, 2021
quite intense and good practise approach,
if add git repo setup, and local system setup "npm init, install express"
part to explain shared volume idea for dev env will be better.
By Ruth A•
Sep 24, 2021
way too short