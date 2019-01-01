بناء Neural Network مكونه من 3 طبقات بأستخدام لغة Python
هتعرف أساسيات ال Machine Learning
هتعرف ازاي تكتب functions و تعملهم merge مع بعض
هتعرف شكل ال neural network و ازاي بتعملها implement و test
في نهاية هذا المشروع ، ستنشئ Neural Network بسيطة تتكون من 3 طبقات: طبقة الإدخال والطبقة المخفية وطبقة الإخراج باستخدام python . سوف تكون قادرًا على تحديد المفاهيم الأساسية للتعلم الآلي وأنواعه وال algorithms المختلفة ومتى تستخدم بالضبط كل منها. ستتمكن أيضًا من تنفيذ جميع functions المطلوبة التي ستساعدك في بناء الشبكة ، واختبار هذه الfunctions ، وأخيرًا ، ستتمكن من اختبار ال neural network بالكامل وحساب دقتها. في هذا المشروع ، سنستخدم Python IDLE لأن لغة Python هي واحدة من أكثر لغات البرمجة المتاحة التي يمكن الوصول إليها بسبب تركيبها المبسط الذي يركز على اللغة الطبيعية ، ويستخدم بشكل كبير في تطبيقات التعلم الآلي وعلوم البيانات التي تعد من أكبر الاتجاهات في علوم الكمبيوتر الآن
Artificial Neural Network
Python Programming
networks
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
ستكون قادرًا على تحديد أساسيات machine learning وال algorithms وكيفية عملها. ستتمكن أيضًا من كتابة sigmoid function و cost function
ستكون قادرا على اكتشاف الطرق لتقليل الcost function منها gradient descent. كما ستتعرف أيضًا على المشكلات المتعلقة بال hypothesis إذا كانت معقدة جدًا أو بسيطة جدًا وإيجاد تقنية لحل هذه المشكلات.
ستكون قادرا على اختبار جميع الوظائف التي قمنا بتنفيذها بنجاح.
ستكون قادرًا على تحديد ال neural network التي سننفذها وستطبق بعض الوظائف الجديدة لمساعدتنا في بنائها.
ستكون قادرًا على إنهاء ال neural network واختبارها باستخدام التعرف على الحروف.
