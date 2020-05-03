Build a Persistent Storage App in Android Studio
87 ratings
3,076 already enrolled
Android Development with Shared Preferences
Android Studio
87 ratings
3,076 already enrolled
Android Development with Shared Preferences
Android Studio
In this course you will build an Android app with persistent storage (specifically Shared Preferences) in Android Studio. What is meant by persistent storage is that when a user exits an app and then restart it, the app will remember some information that the user gave it previously. This app has four input boxes where the user is being asked to enter a name, address, phone number, and email address. Beneath that section the user will be asked to use radio buttons to indicate the part of the day they prefer, Morning, Afternoon, Evening, or Night. The ability to save and retrieve information is a fundamental part of practically all apps and is essential knowledge for any aspiring app developer and those who like to create apps out of curiosity for fun. Projects in Series 1: 1. Build a Simple App in Android Studio with Java 2. Build a Persistent Storage App in Android Studio 3. Build a Linear Layout App in Android Studio 4. Build a Relative Layout App in Android Studio 5. Build a Table Layout App in Android Studio Projects in Series 2: 1. Build an App in Android Studio using Resources 2. Build an App in Android Studio using Static Files 3. Build an App in Android Studio using Read - Write 4. Build an App in Android Studio using onTouch 5. Build an App in Android Studio using Activities
Java
Mobile Development
Persistence (Computer Science)
Android
Android Studio
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and Explanation of Rhyme Platform and Appetize.io.
Create a new project in Android Studio.
Use SDK Manager and AVD Manager in Android Studio.
Create a User Interface containing Radio Buttons.
Create Java Skeleton and Activate Widgets.
Give Widgets Functionality and Create Shared Preferences.
Run Simulator and Test App.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by KKJul 29, 2020
The Course was very good but due to some issue I could not upoload my app on appetize.io and I could not see my opwn app running .It was really very sad.
by SKMay 3, 2020
Project was really good to learn the android concepts very well.
by PBJul 30, 2020
it was a wonderful experience by learnin with coursera
by GRMay 25, 2020
CLOUD DESKTOP. The Cloud Desktop is expiring after a period of inactivity, which is really disappointing and out of recovery, crashing the project in the middle.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.