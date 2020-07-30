KK
Jul 29, 2020
The Course was very good but due to some issue I could not upoload my app on appetize.io and I could not see my opwn app running .It was really very sad.
PB
Jul 30, 2020
it was a wonderful experience by learnin with coursera
By KSHITIJA A K•
Jul 30, 2020
By priyanka b•
Jul 31, 2020
By Dileep K•
May 15, 2020
nice one course
By Manish K•
Jun 28, 2020
Nice Course
By Doss D•
Jun 14, 2020
Very useful
By MOHAMMED M A S S•
May 18, 2020
Excellent
By Misria B K•
Dec 14, 2020
gud
By Gollapalli P R•
May 26, 2020
CLOUD DESKTOP. The Cloud Desktop is expiring after a period of inactivity, which is really disappointing and out of recovery, crashing the project in the middle.
By sachin k•
May 4, 2020
Project was really good to learn the android concepts very well.
By bhagyashri b•
Jul 4, 2020
it was really good
By Arpan C•
Oct 8, 2020
Good
By Disha S S•
Jun 12, 2020
Not for the beginners. was difficult for me. the Cloud desktop was not working. just heard the videos and completed the course.