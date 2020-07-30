Chevron Left
Back to Build a Persistent Storage App in Android Studio

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build a Persistent Storage App in Android Studio by Coursera Project Network

4.4
stars
87 ratings
12 reviews

About the Course

In this course you will build an Android app with persistent storage (specifically Shared Preferences) in Android Studio. What is meant by persistent storage is that when a user exits an app and then restart it, the app will remember some information that the user gave it previously. This app has four input boxes where the user is being asked to enter a name, address, phone number, and email address. Beneath that section the user will be asked to use radio buttons to indicate the part of the day they prefer, Morning, Afternoon, Evening, or Night. The ability to save and retrieve information is a fundamental part of practically all apps and is essential knowledge for any aspiring app developer and those who like to create apps out of curiosity for fun. Projects in Series 1: 1. Build a Simple App in Android Studio with Java 2. Build a Persistent Storage App in Android Studio 3. Build a Linear Layout App in Android Studio 4. Build a Relative Layout App in Android Studio 5. Build a Table Layout App in Android Studio Projects in Series 2: 1. Build an App in Android Studio using Resources 2. Build an App in Android Studio using Static Files 3. Build an App in Android Studio using Read - Write 4. Build an App in Android Studio using onTouch 5. Build an App in Android Studio using Activities...

Top reviews

KK

Jul 29, 2020

The Course was very good but due to some issue I could not upoload my app on appetize.io and I could not see my opwn app running .It was really very sad.

PB

Jul 30, 2020

it was a wonderful experience by learnin with coursera

Filter by:

1 - 12 of 12 Reviews for Build a Persistent Storage App in Android Studio

By KSHITIJA A K

Jul 30, 2020

The Course was very good but due to some issue I could not upoload my app on appetize.io and I could not see my opwn app running .It was really very sad.

By priyanka b

Jul 31, 2020

it was a wonderful experience by learnin with coursera

By Dileep K

May 15, 2020

nice one course

By Manish K

Jun 28, 2020

Nice Course

By Doss D

Jun 14, 2020

Very useful

By MOHAMMED M A S S

May 18, 2020

Excellent

By Misria B K

Dec 14, 2020

gud

By Gollapalli P R

May 26, 2020

CLOUD DESKTOP. The Cloud Desktop is expiring after a period of inactivity, which is really disappointing and out of recovery, crashing the project in the middle.

By sachin k

May 4, 2020

Project was really good to learn the android concepts very well.

By bhagyashri b

Jul 4, 2020

it was really good

By Arpan C

Oct 8, 2020

Good

By Disha S S

Jun 12, 2020

Not for the beginners. was difficult for me. the Cloud desktop was not working. just heard the videos and completed the course.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder