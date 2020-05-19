Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build a Relative Layout App in Android Studio by Coursera Project Network
4.5
stars
53 ratings
•
6 reviews
About the Course
In this course you will build an Android app with a Relative Layout in Android Studio with the java programming language and will be given an explanation of Relative layout. This app has a piece of text asking the user to "Tell me more about yourself". Beneath this is three pieces of text with input boxes next to them. The pieces of text say Name, Date of Birth, and Time of birth. While you update the name input just by typing text you will be presented with a date picker dialog and a time picker dialog to assist in inputting the relevant date and time. Below these input boxes are two buttons. One to submit the information entered and one to exit the app. When you press the submit button the text at the top of the screen will change from "Tell me more about yourself" to " NAME was born on DATE at TIME". The exit button will close the app and the program will remember the choices made by the user in their previous visit.
Projects in Series 1:
1. Build a Simple App in Android Studio with Java
2. Build a Persistent Storage App in Android Studio
3. Build a Linear Layout App in Android Studio
4. Build a Relative Layout App in Android Studio
5. Build a Table Layout App in Android Studio
Projects in Series 2:
1. Build an App in Android Studio using Resources
2. Build an App in Android Studio using Static Files
3. Build an App in Android Studio using Read - Write
4. Build an App in Android Studio using onTouch
5. Build an App in Android Studio using Activities...
By Saurav P
•
May 19, 2020
good for learning different language courses
By Taiseen f
•
Aug 13, 2020
Help full
By p s
•
Jun 25, 2020
Good
By Shashwat K
•
Jun 4, 2020
The cloud device was too slow, otherwise the project was good ang got to learn
By Sarbodaya J
•
May 15, 2020
It was a nice experience
By Neeraj S N
•
Jun 27, 2020
Not able to access the content of this course it is showing me 100% success and showing me the certificate of earlier course of python which i have done in rhyme.