Build a Server Rendered Website with Next.js
Create an Index.js Page with CSS and set up Rendering.
Convert the Existing Web Pages into Next Component Pages to Render.
Add Next Links and CSS to each Component in the Next Application and Test.
By the end of this project, you will use Build a Server Rendered Website with Next.js from an existing website. Traditionally, a web application requires a trip to the server to fetch a web page when a user clicks on a link. A Client side React Single Page Application sends the complete web application to a browser where the individual components are rendered into navigable web pages using the Next Router DOM package. Next.js renders the entire pages into HTML on the server side, which is better for Search Engine Discovery as well as browser performance. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Next.js
Next.js Links
Next.js Page Rendering
Next.js Styles
Next.js Pages
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Set up the Next Project and Analyze Legacy Application.
Create an Index.js Page with CSS and set up Rendering.
Import Navigation components to a Next Application.
Convert the Existing Web Pages into Next Components to Render.
Add Next Links and CSS to each Component in the Next Application and Test.
