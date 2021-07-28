Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build a Server Rendered Website with Next.js by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will use Build a Server Rendered Website with Next.js from an existing website.
Traditionally, a web application requires a trip to the server to fetch a web page when a user clicks on a link. A Client side React Single Page Application sends the complete web application to a browser where the individual components are rendered into navigable web pages using the Next Router DOM package. Next.js renders the entire pages into HTML on the server side, which is better for Search Engine Discovery as well as browser performance.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Build a Server Rendered Website with Next.js
By Cayla G
•
Jul 28, 2021
I do not recommend this course. The site is very dated and the software used to teach the lesson is clunky.