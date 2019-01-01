Build Space Invaders using Pygame
Setting up a Pygame program.
Using Sprites to create game objects.
Detecting Sprite collision and applying game rules.
By the end of this project, you will create a basic and fully functioning version of the known game, Space Invaders using Python and Pygame. Python is one of the most in demand programming languages, and using the Pygame with it will give you a chance to easily implement many game applications. In this project You will be able to set up a pygame program, you will identify the pygame logic and how to apply it to your own games. You will also be able to populate your window and set up background images and music. Finally, You will be able to control object movement and detect collisions. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Pygame
Python Programming
Video Game Development
sprites
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Set up Pygame program.
Creating space invaders and the user.
Controlling user movement using the keyboard and automating space invaders movement.
Controlling user shooting using the keyboard and automate random space invaders shooting.
Detect object collision and take necessary actions.
