By the end of this project, you will create a basic and fully functioning version of the known game, Space Invaders using Python and Pygame. Python is one of the most in demand programming languages, and using the Pygame with it will give you a chance to easily implement many game applications. In this project You will be able to set up a pygame program, you will identify the pygame logic and how to apply it to your own games. You will also be able to populate your window and set up background images and music. Finally, You will be able to control object movement and detect collisions.
By Misterfail L
Jun 3, 2021
Very easy to follow, good intrusctions, but unfortionatly when you finish the code the game doesn't work. You always get an error when starting the game, tried reaching out on the forum with no success. If the game would have worked I would have given this course a 5 / 5