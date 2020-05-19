Build a Table Layout App in Android Studio
Android Development
Android Studio
Table Layout
In this course you will build an Android app with a Table Layout in Android Studio with the java programming language and will be given an explanation of table layout. This app will have a piece of text asking the user to select their month of birth from a spinner (a type of drop down menu where the user selects from a set of options). There will be an image (ImageView) next to the spinner which will change to match whichever month the user selects. Beneath this the user will be asked to use a special type of button (ToggleButton) to indicate if they prefer cats or dogs. There will be an image (ImageView) next to the button that will change to match the animal which the user selects. Finally, the user will be asked to input a number between one and nine in an input box (EditText). Beneath the input box (EditText) will be an image (ImageView) that will change to match the number input by the user or to an image with "Do not use" on it if the user inputs something that is not a numerical digit between one and nine (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9). When the user closes the app the program will remember the choices made by the user in their previous visit. You will upload an APK of the app to a website called Appetize.io to test the app. Projects in Series 1: 1. Build a Simple App in Android Studio with Java 2. Build a Persistent Storage App in Android Studio 3. Build a Linear Layout App in Android Studio 4. Build a Relative Layout App in Android Studio 5. Build a Table Layout App in Android Studio Projects in Series 2: 1. Build an App in Android Studio using Resources 2. Build an App in Android Studio using Static Files 3. Build an App in Android Studio using Read - Write 4. Build an App in Android Studio using onTouch 5. Build an App in Android Studio using Activities
Android Studio
Java
Android
Mobile Application Development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to the Project and the Rhyme Platform.
Open Project, Check SDK Manager and AVD Manager.
Overview of Table Layout.
Create a User Interface Containing TextViews, ImageViews, EditText, and Spinner.
Create Widget Objects in Java and Connect to User Interface.
Run Simulator and Test App on Appetize.io.
by MMMay 19, 2020
It's very easy to finish the course tq to all helping
