Build and Utilize Forms in LibreOffice Base
Create an input form using the LibreOffice Base Form Wizard.
Modify an existing form using the LibreOffice Base Form Design View.
Work with forms that display data from queries and multiple tables.
By the end of this project you will have used LibreOffice to create and use a variety of forms for entering, updating, and browsing data in relational tables. A form is typically designed to be a more user-friendly and secure interface for accessing data from one or more tables. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Form Generation
Input Form
Subforms
Libreoffice
LibreOffice Form
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Tour the LibreOffice Base user interface as you become familiar with the tables and relationships that make up the Client database.
Use the LibreOffice Base Form Wizard to create a form that can be used to load rows of data into a single table in a relational database.
Alter the appearance of an existing form by modifying labels and rearranging object using LibreOffice Base Form Design View.
Generate a LibreOffice form that is used to browse through the rows of the temporary table generated by a query.
Use the LibreOffice Base Form Wizard to create a form with a subform which allows a user to access and update data from two tables in the same form.
