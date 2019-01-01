Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build and Utilize Forms in LibreOffice Base by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project you will have used LibreOffice to create and use a variety of forms for entering, updating, and browsing data in relational tables. A form is typically designed to be a more user-friendly and secure interface for accessing data from one or more tables.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....