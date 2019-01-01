Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build your personal brand using Canva by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this guided project we will learn about how we can create your personal brand using the free version of Canva. Canva is a graphic design web platform where we can create any type of material we need, from social media posts, brand kits, summaries, among many other things. Canva offers a number of tools for creating content from elements, text sources, video, and audio.
Canvas is a great option for those looking for an easy-to-use platform to create presentations for corporate, school and college classes. Canva has many elements that are free and gives you a lot of freedom when it comes to designing. It is an extremely useful tool for those just starting out and it even becomes a very good tool for those who have been designing more advanced programs for years. It is a quick option that does not need to be installed on your computer and as long as you have an Internet connection, it will be an accessible tool. Additionally, it offers a number of templates that facilitate the creative process and a presentation platform where you can use any medium, from images to videos....