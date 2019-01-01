Building Digital Media using Graphic Design in Libre Impress
Use Graphic Design for Digital Images in Libre Impress
Add and Edit Text in Digital Media in Libre Impress
Make Animations and Transitions in Libre Impress
Digital media assets are becoming essential in everyday life in both professional and personal aspects. Creating digital media in Libre Impress is an easy and free way to build many of the digital media needed in your life or business. Learners will follow along with this guided project to learn how to prepare a project within Libre Impress. Then, learners will discover how to create digital images and edit text in their presentations. Then, learners will understand how to add animations and slide transitions to add interest to their digital media files. Finally, learners will discover how to export and share digital media with others from Libre Impress.
Digital Media
Presentation
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Prepare to Create your Digital Media in Libre Impress
Use Graphic Design for Digital Images in Libre Impress
Add and Edit Text in Digital Media in Libre Impress
Make Animations in Libre Impress
Add Transitions and Share your Digital Media in Libre Impress
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
