Learner Reviews & Feedback for Building Globally Distributed Databases with Cosmos DB by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to (insert and query data in your Azure Cosmos DB database, working with Graph Data, build a .NET Core app for Azure Cosmos DB in Visual Studio Code, distribute your data globally with Azure Cosmos DB ). Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Building Globally Distributed Databases with Cosmos DB

By Panchajanyam T

Sep 5, 2021

Great attempt and very helpful

By Vatsal S

May 2, 2021

Good sharing of information.

