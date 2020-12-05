By Abekah C K•
Dec 5, 2020
Very nice projects! It gave me new insights about how to solve other problems
By Angelina K•
Jan 19, 2021
it 's not possible to insert backets wich mach book into Jupiter notebook session the session is soo short, never 120. min, its not worth the money
By 61_Mayank S•
Dec 12, 2020
nice
By DORA M B•
Jan 20, 2021
It is a good introduction to collaborative filtering.
By Kat R•
Aug 6, 2021
OK course, but an absolutely hideous implementation. You must use a virtual Windows machine in Rhyme. Rhyme is super annoying to use, and your actual workspace ends up being about the size of a mobile phone screen. It also has a session extension limit and video won't play if you click outside the tab (so you can't open a normal Jupyter Notebook and work there), it keeps switching the screens. If I wasn't desperate, I would have quit.
The course will teach you how to build a pairwise distance recommender system without external frameworks. The author often uses single lines of advanced code which can be difficult to follow if you aren't proficient in Python. This can be a nuisance or a learning opportunity, so it is up to you.
In the final quiz, the questions which you can't just copy/look up answers to in the exercise have correct answers marked with an asterisk ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Coursera is usually better than this, so if this is your first course, don't give up.
By Wafa A•
Oct 11, 2020
Awful