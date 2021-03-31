Chevron Left
About the Course

Selenium is one of the most widely used functional UI automation testing tools and integrates brilliantly with testing frameworks like NUnit. Test automation frameworks are a set of guidelines or rules for writing test cases. They can reduce maintenance costs and testing efforts and will provide a higher return on investment (ROI) for teams looking to optimize their processes. Testing guidelines include coding standards, test-data management, defining object repositories, reporting guidelines, and logging strategies. Through hands-on, practical experience, you will go through concepts writing reusable and structure code which is easy to maintain and understand, creating helper classes or utilities, write effective test cases, and generating reports and logs....
By Victor B

Mar 31, 2021

I thought it would be more complicted and advanced

By Stefan S

Jan 5, 2021

Virtual environment is not great, having trouble writing some characters from mac. Ok, content in course.

