Calculate Data in SQL using MySQL Workbench
Use SQL to determine the SUM of costs and prices for products.
Add calculated columns to determine raw profit.
Calculate Profit margin using SQL operator precedence rules.
By the end of this project, you will perform data calculations on product data in a MySQL database using SQL commands. MySQL is a widely used relational database. Structured Query Language commands are often used in data analysis to provide information vital to business. MySQL workbench provides a User Interface to MySQL data that improves productivity by providing data visualization and an SQL command interface. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Mysql Workbench
SQL Queries
SQL Calculations
MySQL
SQL
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Use SQL Count to determine the number of Product table rows.
Use SQL to determine the SUM of costs and prices in the table.
Average the cost and price of a table of products using SQL.
Add calculated columns to determine raw profit.
Calculate Profit margin using SQL operator precedence rules.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
