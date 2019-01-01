Learner Reviews & Feedback for Calculate Data in SQL using MySQL Workbench by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will perform data calculations on product data in a MySQL database using SQL commands.
MySQL is a widely used relational database. Structured Query Language commands are often used in data analysis to provide information vital to business. MySQL workbench provides a User Interface to MySQL data that improves productivity by providing data visualization and an SQL command interface.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....