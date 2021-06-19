AS
May 8, 2021
It was an amazing experience to be a part of the project. Looking forward to such a project from the guide as well as coursera.
SJ
Feb 11, 2022
I am SANTU KUMAR JANA. I successfully completed Car Transport App in Figma.
By Loud Y•
Jun 19, 2021
just a wireframe and prototpye session, not really transport app
By Ankit S•
May 9, 2021
It was an amazing experience to be a part of the project. Looking forward to such a project from the guide as well as coursera.
By Violet V•
Nov 26, 2020
You will learn a lot. You will have to design a few of the pages by yourself but at the end of the class, you should have learned enough to make a decent prototype. I wanted to learn how to use Figma and now I do know how to use Figma to make a decent prototype, especially when I apply my prior design knowledge.
By GAURAV N•
Nov 28, 2021
The course instructor has an amazing skill of putting the bigger problem first and then making youu think how to arrive to the solution. As a beginner, I have never used Figma. After spending about an hour, I was able to create prototype and flow animations so easily. Must do for beginners!
By Simeon K•
Feb 27, 2021
Being a beginner and still being able to create most of the pages my own before the instructor walks us through is something really great that I can only credit to how nicely and practically the course was taught. Thank you a lot for this course, Emma!
By Betty L•
Mar 12, 2021
Very good started project for beginners of Figma.
By medom s•
Aug 25, 2021
good course for beginners
By Ibrahim H A•
Nov 18, 2020
good project
By P P•
Dec 20, 2020
Thank you..
By Mazharul I T•
Sep 21, 2021
awesome !
By Karen•
Jul 24, 2021
Excellent
By Natalia C•
Dec 1, 2021
super!
By Ali S•
Nov 21, 2020
Very easy course, yet an important way to get a certification in something you i already excel in! So i love it!
By BALAMURALI B•
Jul 3, 2021
GOOD BUT CLOUD DESKTOP /VIRTUAL DESKTOP WAS TOO BAD
By จารุพงษ์ โ•
Jul 5, 2021
Great for start to use figma
By Jessica C•
Aug 16, 2021
I needed a better understanding of the functions.
By Art O•
Aug 24, 2021
The project assessment for the Coursera Project Network Car Transport App project is apparently only based on the quiz which is nothing more than an introduction to the Figma software. Something is amiss because the quiz prompted a result without (or prior to) prototype development, instructor support or peer assessment. I did not even get started with the Car Transport app project, and was awarded 100% on the basis of the quiz which I answered correctly. I feel the task progression in this project module is terribly clever and/or deeply flawed. Can I reset the module?
By Lokesh K•
May 9, 2021
Project was not well developed. Some things were not explained clearly. Needs improvement.
By SANTU K J•
Feb 12, 2022
I am SANTU KUMAR JANA. I successfully completed Car Transport App in Figma.
By Vadim V•
Aug 31, 2021
great course, I recommend it to everyone ...
By Hemang S•
Dec 4, 2021
Very nice course
By Shaikha S A•
May 23, 2022
thanks
By HARSH C•
Mar 28, 2022
good
By Izharul M•
Dec 30, 2021
Learned a lot of new things from this course.
By Shaheen A•
Dec 19, 2021
it is a good thing for the beginners