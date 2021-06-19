Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Car Transport App in Figma by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be able to prototype your user journeys in XD! We will complete a basic e-commerce journey from the customer selecting a product to purchasing completion. This includes animating interactive content, sticky content, as well as understand how to share the prototype for your stakeholders to view....

Top reviews

AS

May 8, 2021

It was an amazing experience to be a part of the project. Looking forward to such a project from the guide as well as coursera.

SJ

Feb 11, 2022

I am SANTU KUMAR JANA. I successfully completed Car Transport App in Figma.

By Loud Y

Jun 19, 2021

j​ust a wireframe and prototpye session, not really transport app

By Ankit S

May 9, 2021

By Violet V

Nov 26, 2020

You will learn a lot. You will have to design a few of the pages by yourself but at the end of the class, you should have learned enough to make a decent prototype. I wanted to learn how to use Figma and now I do know how to use Figma to make a decent prototype, especially when I apply my prior design knowledge.

By GAURAV N

Nov 28, 2021

The course instructor has an amazing skill of putting the bigger problem first and then making youu think how to arrive to the solution. As a beginner, I have never used Figma. After spending about an hour, I was able to create prototype and flow animations so easily. Must do for beginners!

By Simeon K

Feb 27, 2021

Being a beginner and still being able to create most of the pages my own before the instructor walks us through is something really great that I can only credit to how nicely and practically the course was taught. Thank you a lot for this course, Emma!

By Betty L

Mar 12, 2021

Very good started project for beginners of Figma.

By medom s

Aug 25, 2021

good course for beginners

By Ibrahim H A

Nov 18, 2020

good project

By P P

Dec 20, 2020

Thank you..

By Mazharul I T

Sep 21, 2021

awesome !

By Karen

Jul 24, 2021

Excellent

By Natalia C

Dec 1, 2021

super!

By Ali S

Nov 21, 2020

Very easy course, yet an important way to get a certification in something you i already excel in! So i love it!

By BALAMURALI B

Jul 3, 2021

GOOD BUT CLOUD DESKTOP /VIRTUAL DESKTOP WAS TOO BAD

By จารุพงษ์ โ

Jul 5, 2021

Great for start to use figma

By Jessica C

Aug 16, 2021

I needed a better understanding of the functions.

By Art O

Aug 24, 2021

The project assessment for the Coursera Project Network Car Transport App project is apparently only based on the quiz which is nothing more than an introduction to the Figma software. Something is amiss because the quiz prompted a result without (or prior to) prototype development, instructor support or peer assessment. I did not even get started with the Car Transport app project, and was awarded 100% on the basis of the quiz which I answered correctly. I feel the task progression in this project module is terribly clever and/or deeply flawed. Can I reset the module?

By Lokesh K

May 9, 2021

Project was not well developed. Some things were not explained clearly. Needs improvement.

By SANTU K J

Feb 12, 2022

By Vadim V

Aug 31, 2021

great course, I recommend it to everyone ...

By Hemang S

Dec 4, 2021

Very nice course

By Shaikha S A

May 23, 2022

thanks

By HARSH C

Mar 28, 2022

good

By Izharul M

Dec 30, 2021

Learned a lot of new things from this course.

By Shaheen A

Dec 19, 2021

it is a good thing for the beginners

