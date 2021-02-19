Chevron Left
this project is also helpful for IT engineers who want to embark on their learning journey in the Cisco world! On the other hand, this project serves as a perfect introduction to computer networks and Cisco devices for aspiring network professionals. However, a background in computer networks and IT infrastructure is highly recommended for this project. This project also requires a cisco networking academy ID. If you do not have one, refer to the readings of this guided project for instructions on how to create one. You may also click the link on your screen to visit the signup page. In this project, you will identify different components such as end devices, intermediary devices, and connection media and simulate network topologies in the Packet Tracer, manage Cisco network devices using telnet, SSH, and Console connections, and secure access to Cisco devices using passwords and password encryption services. By the end of this project, you will be able to use the Packet Tracer to create network topologies that are like the one you’re seeing on the screen, connect to network devices using telnet, SSH, and Console, and manage basic security settings on Cisco devices. This project is one of a kind because it teaches foundational computer network skills to learners from a variety of experience levels using entirely simulated experience. In this project, learners will acquire what they need in simulation environments as if they were working on real devices....

MG

Sep 29, 2021

i learned a lot from this course although it is like a revision to me but i grab a lot of new things and how to configure networks and cisco devices, thanks.

SK

Jun 21, 2021

Great fro beginners , I have worked with cisco packet tracer for some time , still it was great to have a little bit of extra knowledge

By Raj G

Feb 19, 2021

I took all associated CCNA courses 1.1 - 1.6. This course is a bare bones approach to entering some simple Cisco commands in a simulation environment. The instructor does not provide much background regarding the commands you are entering and just goes through each task like a drone. I was expecting a lot more from this type of Guided Project. As a student I was never challenged to use the commands I learned to create anything new. The quiz after each section was too simple and only tested memorization of the Cisco commands and not any meaningful application. Also the Guided Project, which shows the instructor video and a cloud desktop kept switching to Full Screen with the Video when I was trying to enter commands on my cloud desktop. Every minute I had to undo this full screen video mode to be able to enter commands on my cloud desktop again. This was very irritating, taking away from the experience of following along with the teacher. The instructor needs to overhaul this course and put more heart into creating a set of videos and instructions that a student can truly learn something from. I feel like I learned nothing at the end of this course other than a few simple Cisco commands. The Bits and Bytes of Computer Networking from Google is a much better course to take.

By Godwill A

Mar 18, 2021

I gained more understanding with the help of your tutorials than I was thought in school. Thank you

By Muhammad A G

Sep 30, 2021

i learned a lot from this course although it is like a revision to me but i grab a lot of new things and how to configure networks and cisco devices, thanks.

By soniya k

Jun 22, 2021

Great fro beginners , I have worked with cisco packet tracer for some time , still it was great to have a little bit of extra knowledge

By Subhasmita P

Nov 5, 2020

very healthy projrct for star a networking project

By Karagkiozidou E

Dec 13, 2020

Very attractive to attend to!

By Kalash M S

Jan 31, 2021

الكورس كتيرر مفيد

By Uly K

Jun 23, 2021

This whole course is a JOKE!!!!!! What a shame...

By Bobby J

Apr 21, 2021

A great introduction for anyone without computer skills, also to get a grasp of Cisco Networking.

By JOSEPH B

Nov 22, 2020

This course is very helpful if you want hands-on skills on cisco devices using the packet tracer

By Preammie P

May 29, 2021

It's good overview about networking concept and tools. Brief version.

By MALDONADO P M R

Jun 23, 2021

e​xcelente curso y muy buena la explicacion del instructor

By Igor N

Oct 8, 2021

Great intro to Cisco networking even for beginners!

By Mohammad T

Mar 5, 2022

A great course with a lot of valuable information.

By Jeremy S

Aug 10, 2021

G​ood, short course about Cisco CLI commands

By ECYT

Dec 29, 2021

Very clear and practical!

By Altaher M A

Nov 19, 2021

really useful material

By JONATHAN S

Feb 24, 2021

Fun and informative.

By Ruaa B

Oct 18, 2021

i​t's very usefull

By christopher

Jun 22, 2021

Excellent Course

By P V R

Aug 25, 2021

very satisfied

By Асет М

Dec 6, 2020

Хороший Курс!

By Paul D B D

Nov 18, 2020

Very helpful.

By GOVIND U

Jan 28, 2022

very nice

By Nairo G M

Nov 17, 2020

Very Good

