MG
Sep 29, 2021
i learned a lot from this course although it is like a revision to me but i grab a lot of new things and how to configure networks and cisco devices, thanks.
SK
Jun 21, 2021
Great fro beginners , I have worked with cisco packet tracer for some time , still it was great to have a little bit of extra knowledge
By Raj G•
Feb 19, 2021
I took all associated CCNA courses 1.1 - 1.6. This course is a bare bones approach to entering some simple Cisco commands in a simulation environment. The instructor does not provide much background regarding the commands you are entering and just goes through each task like a drone. I was expecting a lot more from this type of Guided Project. As a student I was never challenged to use the commands I learned to create anything new. The quiz after each section was too simple and only tested memorization of the Cisco commands and not any meaningful application. Also the Guided Project, which shows the instructor video and a cloud desktop kept switching to Full Screen with the Video when I was trying to enter commands on my cloud desktop. Every minute I had to undo this full screen video mode to be able to enter commands on my cloud desktop again. This was very irritating, taking away from the experience of following along with the teacher. The instructor needs to overhaul this course and put more heart into creating a set of videos and instructions that a student can truly learn something from. I feel like I learned nothing at the end of this course other than a few simple Cisco commands. The Bits and Bytes of Computer Networking from Google is a much better course to take.
By Godwill A•
Mar 18, 2021
I gained more understanding with the help of your tutorials than I was thought in school. Thank you
By Muhammad A G•
Sep 30, 2021
By soniya k•
Jun 22, 2021
By Subhasmita P•
Nov 5, 2020
very healthy projrct for star a networking project
By Karagkiozidou E•
Dec 13, 2020
Very attractive to attend to!
By Kalash M S•
Jan 31, 2021
الكورس كتيرر مفيد
By Uly K•
Jun 23, 2021
This whole course is a JOKE!!!!!! What a shame...
By Bobby J•
Apr 21, 2021
A great introduction for anyone without computer skills, also to get a grasp of Cisco Networking.
By JOSEPH B•
Nov 22, 2020
This course is very helpful if you want hands-on skills on cisco devices using the packet tracer
By Preammie P•
May 29, 2021
It's good overview about networking concept and tools. Brief version.
By MALDONADO P M R•
Jun 23, 2021
excelente curso y muy buena la explicacion del instructor
By Igor N•
Oct 8, 2021
Great intro to Cisco networking even for beginners!
By Mohammad T•
Mar 5, 2022
A great course with a lot of valuable information.
By Jeremy S•
Aug 10, 2021
Good, short course about Cisco CLI commands
By ECYT•
Dec 29, 2021
Very clear and practical!
By Altaher M A•
Nov 19, 2021
really useful material
By JONATHAN S•
Feb 24, 2021
Fun and informative.
By Ruaa B•
Oct 18, 2021
it's very usefull
By christopher•
Jun 22, 2021
Excellent Course
By P V R•
Aug 25, 2021
very satisfied
By Асет М•
Dec 6, 2020
Хороший Курс!
By Paul D B D•
Nov 18, 2020
Very helpful.
By GOVIND U•
Jan 28, 2022
very nice
By Nairo G M•
Nov 17, 2020
Very Good