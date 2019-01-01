Change the color in an image with Adobe Photoshop
Log into Adobe Photoshop and set up a document. Add an image and use the select tool.
Change the color of a selected object, and add an artboard to the project.
Change the color of the whole image.
Log into Adobe Photoshop and set up a document. Add an image and use the select tool.
Change the color of a selected object, and add an artboard to the project.
Change the color of the whole image.
In this project, learners will learn how to change color in an image with Adobe Photoshop. Learning this skill in Photoshop will teach you that you can take any image and change the colors in the image. The learners will learn how to change color in an image in two different ways. We will set a document in Photoshop and then import an image to the document. Learners will change one color from the image to a different color. The learners will also learn how to change one part of the image to a different color. We will be using the hue/saturation feature in Photoshop and the select tool to complete this project.
Adobe Photoshop
Computer Graphics (CG)
Graphic Design
Visualization (Computer Graphics)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Log into Adobe Photoshop and set up document
Add an image and use the select tool
Change color of selected object in the image
Change the color of one part of an image in Photoshop (Practice)
Add an artboard and add an image
Change color of the whole image
Change the color of an image in Photoshop (Challenge Activity)
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.