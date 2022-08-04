ChatGPT for Beginners: Using AI For Market Research
Learn how to use prompts in ChatGPT
Conduct market research on the robotics sector using ChatGPT
Compile your outputs into a final market research report
Discover the power of artificial intelligence for market research in this 1-hour long Guided Project. Through practical, hands-on exercises, you will learn how to effectively use prompts within ChatGPT to collect and analyze market data, and compile your findings into a final report. The course covers key topics such as understanding ChatGPT's basic functions and capabilities for market research, selecting appropriate prompts and data sources, collecting and analyzing market data, and summarizing findings using ChatGPT. No prior knowledge of AI or ChatGPT is not required to take part in this course. By the end of the project, you will have gained valuable skills that can be applied to your own market research projects as well as other areas of your work. This project will provide you with step-by-step guidance through instructor-led videos. Unlike some other projects on Coursera, this experience will not utilize a virtual machine. Instead, learners will complete the project on their own browser or device.
Business Analytics
Market Analysis
Business Strategy
Market Research
ChatGPT
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create your ChatGPT account
Familiarise yourself with ChatGPT capabilities and limitations
Explore types of ChatGPT prompts
Prepare ChatGPT for a market research project
Output information relevant to the market research project
Use prompts to ask follow us questions to gather more information
Compile your findings into a final report outside of ChatGPT
