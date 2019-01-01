Chicken Invaders Game in Python using Pygame
Learn basics of Pygame.
Get more familiar with Python.
Get started with building games and your game development career.
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a fully functioning chicken invaders game using Pygame. Throughout the project, you will be able to build the game using the pygame module, interact with other modules, and finally, you will be able to identify and use many of python’s components. Python is one of the most used languages in the world, and by the end of this project, you will be able to use and apply most of the functions in the pygame module which will help you build your next game. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Video Game Development
Python Programming
Pygame
Classes and objects
Computer Programming
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Initiate a pygame program and set up the game.
Set the game background, load the needed assets to the game, and run your first window.
Build a welcome screen using pygame font and link it to the game.
Create the spaceship and the enemies using classes, and control their movement using keys.
Create the weapons and manage the collisions.
Finalize the game scenario.
Create animations and explosions from sprites.
