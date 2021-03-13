Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Chicken Invaders Game in Python using Pygame by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a fully functioning chicken invaders game using Pygame. Throughout the project, you will be able to build the game using the pygame module, interact with other modules, and finally, you will be able to identify and use many of python’s components. Python is one of the most used languages in the world, and by the end of this project, you will be able to use and apply most of the functions in the pygame module which will help you build your next game. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Suzanne v d S

Mar 13, 2021

It was fun to do but had a lot of problems with the remote desktop that I needed to use to write the code. The instructor windows kept rolling to the center of the screen while I was typing on the remote desktop that made it really frustrating.

Sometimes it would be great if there was more explanation on the why things are done. The videos mention also explaining how to add sound but did not see that in any of de videos.

Overall it was fun to do.

By Margaret M

Apr 2, 2021

This project was overly complicated and certainly not at Beginner Level. The instructor did not explain the more difficult concepts (like classes) that he was using. He just narrated what he was typing but not why. He didn't encourage the user to try things for themselves. Overall I was disappointed.

