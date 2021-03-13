By Suzanne v d S•
Mar 13, 2021
It was fun to do but had a lot of problems with the remote desktop that I needed to use to write the code. The instructor windows kept rolling to the center of the screen while I was typing on the remote desktop that made it really frustrating.
Sometimes it would be great if there was more explanation on the why things are done. The videos mention also explaining how to add sound but did not see that in any of de videos.
Overall it was fun to do.
By Margaret M•
Apr 2, 2021
This project was overly complicated and certainly not at Beginner Level. The instructor did not explain the more difficult concepts (like classes) that he was using. He just narrated what he was typing but not why. He didn't encourage the user to try things for themselves. Overall I was disappointed.