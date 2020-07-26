Class Creation in Object Oriented Python
How to prepare a class definition
How to create a constructor and Getters and Setters
How to sort data using objects
Python is an Object Oriented Language. Object Oriented languages allow the developer to think in terms of real-world objects, such as people, cars, and animals for example. In the procedural realm, developers think in terms of functions (or procedures) and the data those functions act on. By using objects, the data can be combined with functionality – a person has eye color, an animal has behavior etc. This can lead to programs that are easier to understand, maintain, and reuse. In this course, you will create a Python application in which you will create a class definition, create a constructor for the class, create object instances of the class, and sort a list of objects created from a file. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
python classes
scripting
object oriented python
python objects
Computer Programming
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create the Class definition based on requirements.
Create the Constructor to allow us to create objects with data.
Add a String representation of the object for output.
Add Getters and Setters to access and modify the attributes.
Sort a list of objects.
by MBJul 26, 2020
good guided project and you will practically learn the project on how to make the class and use it through the objects. and various other functions are beautifully explained along with application
by CMNov 5, 2021
Probably useful for people with object oriented programming background to appreciate why classes are used.
by SWMar 21, 2021
although it's a little too easy for me, it's a very well-constructed course.
by AKNov 21, 2020
Recommended as a foundation course learning the core basics to start exploring more advanced aspects using Classes
