Class Creation in Object Oriented Python

In this Guided Project, you will:

How to prepare a class definition

How to create a constructor and Getters and Setters

How to sort data using objects

1 hour
Beginner
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

Python is an Object Oriented Language. Object Oriented languages allow the developer to think in terms of real-world objects, such as people, cars, and animals for example. In the procedural realm, developers think in terms of functions (or procedures) and the data those functions act on. By using objects, the data can be combined with functionality – a person has eye color, an animal has behavior etc. This can lead to programs that are easier to understand, maintain, and reuse. In this course, you will create a Python application in which you will create a class definition, create a constructor for the class, create object instances of the class, and sort a list of objects created from a file. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

Skills you will develop

  • python classes

  • scripting

  • object oriented python

  • python objects

  • Computer Programming

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Create the Class definition based on requirements.

  2. Create the Constructor to allow us to create objects with data.

  3. Add a String representation of the object for output.

  4. Add Getters and Setters to access and modify the attributes.

  5. Sort a list of objects.

