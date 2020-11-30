Chevron Left
Python is an Object Oriented Language. Object Oriented languages allow the developer to think in terms of real-world objects, such as people, cars, and animals for example. In the procedural realm, developers think in terms of functions (or procedures) and the data those functions act on. By using objects, the data can be combined with functionality – a person has eye color, an animal has behavior etc. This can lead to programs that are easier to understand, maintain, and reuse. In this course, you will create a Python application in which you will create a class definition, create a constructor for the class, create object instances of the class, and sort a list of objects created from a file. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

MB

Jul 26, 2020

good guided project and you will practically learn the project on how to make the class and use it through the objects. and various other functions are beautifully explained along with application

AK

Nov 21, 2020

Recommended as a foundation course learning the core basics to start exploring more advanced aspects using Classes

By Oscar F

Nov 30, 2020

Class creation is practiced but the bases of a class are not cleared explained, even so, you can find that information in the final article provided with the last video.

By MANISH B

Jul 27, 2020

By Anastasios K

Nov 22, 2020

By Shanshan W

Mar 21, 2021

although it's a little too easy for me, it's a very well-constructed course.

By Mauricio R

Apr 12, 2021

very good and concise guided project

By Lucas d S R

Jul 17, 2020

É bem claro para quem está começando

By ritwik m

Aug 10, 2020

excellent course

By Sinchan S

Sep 11, 2020

nice

By Jimmy M A

Feb 2, 2021

For myself I should have taken an intro to python before starting on this project. Though I did learn since I know a few languages it would have helped to know about python basics first. Great course though!

By Chow K M

Nov 6, 2021

P​robably useful for people with object oriented programming background to appreciate why classes are used.

By Andre S

Sep 26, 2020

Ryhme is REALLY slow. But the course is great.

By Howoo J

Oct 12, 2020

quick take for class and inheritance

By Hammad Y

Jan 4, 2021

good

By YI H

Oct 29, 2020

Warning: NOT for OOP beginners and this project is NONREFUNDABLE. Totally wasted my 9.99$ and a good hour of my life.

By Xingzi X

Jun 8, 2021

Not a lot of content tbh...

