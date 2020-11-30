MB
Jul 26, 2020
good guided project and you will practically learn the project on how to make the class and use it through the objects. and various other functions are beautifully explained along with application
AK
Nov 21, 2020
Recommended as a foundation course learning the core basics to start exploring more advanced aspects using Classes
By Oscar F•
Nov 30, 2020
Class creation is practiced but the bases of a class are not cleared explained, even so, you can find that information in the final article provided with the last video.
By MANISH B•
Jul 27, 2020
By Anastasios K•
Nov 22, 2020
By Shanshan W•
Mar 21, 2021
although it's a little too easy for me, it's a very well-constructed course.
By Mauricio R•
Apr 12, 2021
very good and concise guided project
By Lucas d S R•
Jul 17, 2020
É bem claro para quem está começando
By ritwik m•
Aug 10, 2020
excellent course
By Sinchan S•
Sep 11, 2020
nice
By Jimmy M A•
Feb 2, 2021
For myself I should have taken an intro to python before starting on this project. Though I did learn since I know a few languages it would have helped to know about python basics first. Great course though!
By Chow K M•
Nov 6, 2021
Probably useful for people with object oriented programming background to appreciate why classes are used.
By Andre S•
Sep 26, 2020
Ryhme is REALLY slow. But the course is great.
By Howoo J•
Oct 12, 2020
quick take for class and inheritance
By Hammad Y•
Jan 4, 2021
good
By YI H•
Oct 29, 2020
Warning: NOT for OOP beginners and this project is NONREFUNDABLE. Totally wasted my 9.99$ and a good hour of my life.
By Xingzi X•
Jun 8, 2021
Not a lot of content tbh...