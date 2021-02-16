Learner Reviews & Feedback for Building Classroom Community Using Flipgrid by Coursera Project Network
4.7
stars
31 ratings
•
8 reviews
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be fluent in using Flipgrid to connect your students as a community and to celebrate their work. You will also learn how to connect with other teachers and other classes through activities on Flipgrid. Teaching is constantly evolving. As we learn more about our students, we uncover new ways to ensure that they are not just learning - they are thriving. When we can connect our tech-savvy students to tech-connected learning, while also providing greater visual appeal, our students are more likely to enjoy learning. Flipgrid allows students to learn through connections with their peers - social media harnessed for education!
Once you are confident with using Flipgrid, you will be amazed at the learning opportunities that arise. Why limit yourself to connections within your school? You could use Flipgrid to connect with schools and students all around the world. Bring greater awareness and interactivity to your classroom through Flipgrid. The opportunities are endless.
Flipgrid is “a simple, free, and accessible video discussion experience for PreK to PhD educators, learners, and families.”
*You will need a Google or Microsoft account in order to access Flipgrid. Sign up for free before starting our project and you’ll be good to go!...
Top reviews
Filter by:
1 - 8 of 8 Reviews for Building Classroom Community Using Flipgrid
By Karen A
•
Feb 15, 2021
I really enjoyed being able to walk through the project with assistance. I found myself pausing the video which gave me the time to correctly complete the task.