Building Classroom Community Using Flipgrid by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
31 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be fluent in using Flipgrid to connect your students as a community and to celebrate their work. You will also learn how to connect with other teachers and other classes through activities on Flipgrid. Teaching is constantly evolving. As we learn more about our students, we uncover new ways to ensure that they are not just learning - they are thriving. When we can connect our tech-savvy students to tech-connected learning, while also providing greater visual appeal, our students are more likely to enjoy learning. Flipgrid allows students to learn through connections with their peers - social media harnessed for education! Once you are confident with using Flipgrid, you will be amazed at the learning opportunities that arise. Why limit yourself to connections within your school? You could use Flipgrid to connect with schools and students all around the world. Bring greater awareness and interactivity to your classroom through Flipgrid. The opportunities are endless. Flipgrid is “a simple, free, and accessible video discussion experience for PreK to PhD educators, learners, and families.” *You will need a Google or Microsoft account in order to access Flipgrid. Sign up for free before starting our project and you’ll be good to go!...

By Karen A

Feb 15, 2021

I really enjoyed being able to walk through the project with assistance. I found myself pausing the video which gave me the time to correctly complete the task.

By Bindu V S

Oct 24, 2020

Very informative and simple presentation

By Weli

Sep 26, 2020

very helpful sources

By Analyn B

Dec 3, 2020

Thank you so much!

By 1805179

Jan 19, 2021

Great Job

By PODUGU S C

Sep 30, 2020

GOOD

By Roman K

Mar 17, 2021

xxx

By RoS*r

Dec 15, 2020

The entity might be yet challenging for some.

