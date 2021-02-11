By Farzad K•
Feb 10, 2021
I was expecting a project on big data and Spark application on that, but it was only on PsSpark syntax. Not a single word on the Spark technology, only coding.
By Venkat C S G•
Oct 13, 2020
The project should include more explanation.
By Alexandra A•
Aug 22, 2021
Practical walk through of basic PySpark operations. Great quick-start to using Pyspark for data analysis
By Georgete B d P•
Feb 9, 2021
Curso rápido e abrangente de fundamentos para utilização do PySpark
By Aruparna M•
Jan 31, 2021
Very nice content
By Pris A•
Apr 5, 2021
Perfect!
By Jorge G•
Feb 25, 2021
I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.
By Saket R•
Dec 15, 2020
More theory behind the functions used and concepts behind spark and how it works in a distributed way would've been more benefitting. Overall it was a worthy course.
By nawaz•
Apr 23, 2022
use case could be explained a little better, before actually going to the code
By Juan C A•
Mar 24, 2022
fast and simple explanation about ow to start to work with Spak on Colab
By shweta s•
Oct 18, 2021
good
By Jeremy S•
Jan 23, 2022
This course uses the Coursera in-browser notebook processer, Rhyme, rather than Google Colab, Python, or Anaconda. If you want to use Pyspark on your home computer or work computer, this tutorial will not show you how to get there. You will need to seek out those instructions separately and install Python/Java/Spark yourself. The instructor demonstrates quite a few functions and methods that will help you to get started with Pyspark, though he does not go into much depth about any of them. You will understand the statements and operations in this course much better if you have a solid understanding of Python, and at least a basic understanding of SQL commands. In my opinion, this course was worth the $10 I paid.
By Dharmendra T•
Oct 6, 2020
Overall, it was a good course but I think if some explanations about how things are working, provided then it would have been plus in our learning of data explorations in Spark