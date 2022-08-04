Coding for Beginners: An Easy Introduction
Create and execute a Python program using the IDE.
Write and run code to display a phrase in several languages.
Recognize programming concepts.
In this guided project you will gain hands-on experience exploring an Integrated Development Environment (IDE), creating a Python program using the IDE, and writing and running code in several languages. You will learn how to display a phrase in multiple languages including C, Java, Go, Python, Node JS, Ruby, PHP, PERL, Bash, C++, and HTML. You will also learn how to recognize programming concepts, demonstrate use of variables in a program, and gain the ability to execute programming logic using if-then statements. When you complete this guided project, you can earn a shareable badge to display your Coding skills and gain additional Coding knowledge when you enroll in Introduction to Cybersecurity Essentials which is part of the Information Technology (IT) and Cloud Fundamentals Specialization. The IT and Cloud Fundamentals Specialization provides prerequisite skills for almost all IT careers, including technical support specialist, data analyst, data scientist, software engineer, systems administrator, and IT manager. With this specialization, you'll acquire hardware, operating systems, programming, database, networking, storage, cybersecurity, and cloud computing knowledge and skills that prepare you for an entry-level IT role. Also, this specialization will help you understand and manage IT responsibilities within your organization. Introduction to Cybersecurity Essentials is also part of the IBM Technical Support Professional Certificate. The IBM Technical Support Professional Certificate prepares you for a job as a technical support professional. In as little as 3 months, you can develop job-ready skills valued by employers in the Technical Support field. You will learn the foundations of IT support and develop hands-on knowledge of operating systems and networking, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and providing end-to-end customer support. No experience is necessary to participate in this guided project. All you need are basic computer operating skills. Learn without limitations. Enroll today!
Basic Coding
Basic programming concepts
Programming Language
Python Programming
Computer Programming
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a simple Python program using the IDE.
Learn how to write and run code.
Display “Hello World!” in several languages, including C, Java, Go, Python, Node JS, Ruby, PHP, PERL, Bash, C++, and HTML.
Obtain same output using different languages.
Recognize programming concepts.
Demonstrate use of variables in a program.
Execute programming logic using if-then statements, for loops.
