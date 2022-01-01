Comandos de Ruby para Devops
Desarrollar programas en lenguaje Ruby
Desarrollar programas en lenguaje Ruby
Este proyecto tiene un nivel de dificultad Intermedia y resulta fundamental para aquellos Desarrolladores que quieran adentrarse en el mundo del lenguaje Ruby. El objetivo de este proyecto es manipular de forma fluida los comandos básicos de Ruby, pudiendo aplicarlo en su trabajo diario. Abarcará desde la instalación e inicio de un proyecto, mientras que al finalizar podrá comprender bloques de código y su aplicación. Este lenguaje facilitara mucho, con su aplicación, al desarrollo Back-End de sus proyectos laborales. La dinámica y practica de los diferentes elementos dentro del lenguaje, permitirán una aventura en la que constantemente se descubrirán nuevas formas de factorizar nuestro código y volverlo más interesante. Y generara una apertura hacia el mercado laboral, que requiere de esta tecnología.
cmd
Software
Html And Css
Microsoft Visual Studio
Ruby (Programming Language)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introducción
Class e interpolación
Metodos
Practiva Intermedia
Hash
Expresiones regulares y Simbolos
Tarea Practica Final
