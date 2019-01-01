Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Combine Multiple Images in Adobe Photoshop by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you’ll be able to combine multiple images into one, using Adobe Photoshop. Inside Photoshop, you can quickly import, move, and create customized composite images.
During this project, you’ll get used to navigating some important Photoshop tools and practice importing images. Then you’ll use layers, masks, and blend modes to turn multiple images into a single new composite. Once you’re finished creating your composite, you’ll learn how to export your work in one piece or automatically turn layers into separate files.
By the end of the project, you’ll be able to produce eye-catching composites in minutes....