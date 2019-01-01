Combine Multiple Pieces of Data in SQL
Generate an SQL query result in CSV (comma-separated values) format.
Work with SQL functions to concatenate data values.
Write and execute SQL queries in MySQL Workbench.
In this project, you will use MySQL Workbench to write SQL queries that concatenate or combine multiple data values. Since a database is typically designed to store pieces of data at the atomic level, it is often necessary to put pieces back together to make data more useful to a user. A good example of that would be concatenating a customer’s first name and last name to produce a mailing label.
Mysql Workbench
Concatenate Data
Combine Data
Concat()
SQL code
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Use MySQL Workbench to view an SQL script that uses the CONCAT() function to combine first name and last name columns into one full-name column.
Create a CSV (comma-separated values) format by using the SQL CONCAT() function to combine multiple fields while separating them with commas.
Use the SQL CONCAT_WS() function as a shortcut process for creating output in a CSV format.
Use the SQL CONCAT() function inside the SQL CONCAT_WS() function to include full name in a CSV file format.
Switch to the SQL CONCAT_WS() function to combine fields when some of the fields contain null values.
