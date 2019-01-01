Como editar y mejorar tus anuncios en Facebook
Al final de este proyecto guiado, podrás anunciar tu marca efectivamente en Facebook. Podrás optimizar tu estrategia de marketing para las redes sociales para alcanzar tu grupo objetivo. Facebook ofrece una variedad de herramientas y posibilidades para los empresarios de anunciar sus productos o servicios en Facebook. Es esencial conocer los diferentes formatos de anuncios y entender su grupo objetivo para poder crear una campaña publicitaria exitosa en Facebook.
Este proyecto se dirige a personas en ventas o a proprietarios de empresas quienes desean anunciar su empresa o su marca en la red social Facebook.
Social Media Marketing
Marketing Strategy
Social Media Platforms
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Crea una página de negocio en Facebook.
Descubre Facebook Insights y obtén información sobre tu grupo objetivo.
Alcanza tu grupo objetivo usando Facebook Ads Manager.
Crea anuncios para Facebook.
