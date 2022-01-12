Cómo usar la herramienta de ancho en Adobe Illustrator
En este proyecto aprenderás a identificar y utilizar la herramienta de ancho en Adobe Illustrator
Realizarás diseños gráficos utilizando la herramienta de ancho en Adobe Illustrator
En este proyecto, aprenderás sobre la herramienta de ancho en Adobe Illustrator. Cuando trabajamos en software tan avanzado como Adobe Illustrator, hay muchas herramientas que no usamos con frecuencia o en las que no pensamos y que pueden elevar mucho su valor como diseñador gráfico. Una de esas herramientas que a menudo se olvidan es la herramienta de ancho, y es increíblemente útil y hermosa. En este proyecto aprenderás qué puedes hacer por tus diseños, cómo usarlo, cuándo usarlo y cómo aplicarlo a diferentes escenarios. Es importante comprender todas las herramientas de Adobe Illustrator para aprovechar el programa en sí. Puede ser intimidante, pero aprender sobre una herramienta a la vez es la clave para comprender y navegar el software correctamente. En este proyecto, nos tomaremos nuestro tiempo para comprender esta herramienta y aplicarla a muchos diseños diferentes para comprender completamente el poder que tiene esta herramienta.
Adobe Illustrator
Art
Graphic Design
Computer Program
Adobe
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Comprende lo que puede hacer la herramienta de ancho en Adobe Illustrator.
Cambia el ancho para hacer un diseño en Adobe Illustrator.
Entiende el movimiento como un principio de diseño en Adobe Illustrator.
Aplica la herramienta de ancho a las formas y diseñar un gato en Adobe Illustrator.
Finaliza un logotipo con la herramienta de ancho en Adobe Illustrator.
