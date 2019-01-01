Como usar la herramienta de fusión en Adobe Illustrator
Learn how to make designs with the blend tool in Adobe Illustrator
Learn how to make designs with the blend tool in Adobe Illustrator
En este proyecto, aprenderá a utilizar la herramienta de fusión en Adobe Illustrator. Esta herramienta le permite mezclar colores e incluso hacer diseños de aspecto 3D siguiendo unos sencillos pasos. Esta herramienta eleva su valor como diseñador gráfico y poder usarla y comprender cómo se usa es increíble. Muchas herramientas son ignoradas en Adobe Illustrator y lo que te hace brillar y ser el diseñador gráfico que tu cliente necesita es poder usar cualquier herramienta para hacer tu trabajo aún mejor. En este proyecto guiado, aprenderá a usar la herramienta de combinación y aplicará diseños en todos los escenarios. La herramienta de mezcla le permite mezclar colores y formas para crear diseños muy interesantes y únicos. Espero que esté emocionado de aprender más sobre Adobe Illustrator y sigamos adelante y comencemos.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Ubica y aprende sobre la herramienta de fusión en Adobe Illustrator
Aprende a crear paletas de colores usando la herramienta de mezcla en Adobe Illustrator
Diseñe texto en 3D usando la herramienta de mezcla en Adobe Illustrator
Tarea de Practica: Cree texto en 3D con la herramienta de fusión
Use formas con la herramienta de fusión para diseños de perspectiva y profundidad en Adobe Illustrator
Crea un diseño usando la herramienta de fusión
Tarea de desafio: Cree un diseño con la herramienta de mezcla en Adobe Illustrator
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
