Como usar la herramienta de marcos en Photoshop
Aprenderás a utilizar la herramienta de marcos en Adobe Photoshop
Diseñarás utilizando la herramienta de marcos en Photoshop
En este proyecto aprenderás a usar marcos para enmarcar imágenes en Adobe Photoshop. Para este proyecto, se espera que tengas un conocimiento básico en Photoshop y que puedas utilizar las herramientas básicas que ofrece Photoshop. La herramienta de marco es una herramienta bastante nueva en Photoshop, ya que ha estado en el menú de la barra de herramientas desde 2019. Hay un mundo de herramientas y cosas que aprender sobre Photoshop, por eso es importante centrar tu atención en una herramienta a la vez para poder dominar todo. Es increíblemente importante aprender a utilizar todas y cada una de las herramientas que ofrece un software tan avanzado como Photoshop para poder elevar nuestro valor como editores, creadores de contenido, fotógrafos, diseñadores o cualquier cosa. En este proyecto, aprenderás a localizar, usar y aplicar esta herramienta para mejorar como usuario de Photoshop. En este proyecto estarás creando un Mock Up, también diseñarás e invitarás y una página de inicio de página web y a enmarcar imágenes en textos.
Art
Digital Design
Graphic Design
Computer Program
Adobe Photoshop
Localiza y comprende lo que puede hacer la herramienta de marco en Photoshop.
Utiliza la herramienta de marco en Photoshop.
Enmarca imágenes en marcos usando texto en Photoshop.
Enmarca imágenes en marcos usando formas.
Práctica todas las formas en las que puedes enmascarar imágenes en marcos y diseñar una página web en Photoshop.
