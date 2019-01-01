Cómo utilizar Adobe Illustrator
Aprenderás a utilizar Adobe Illustrator
Aprenderás a usar todas las herramientas básicas de Adobe Illustrator
Aprenderás a crear un logo utilizando Adobe Illustrator
En este proyecto, aprenderá a empezar a utilizar Adobe Illustrator. Adobe Illustrator es un programa de diseño basado en vectores en el que puede diseñar cualquier cosa, desde logotipos, símbolos, iconos, patrones, composiciones para carteles, web, redes sociales y cualquier otro material de marketing que desee crear. Conocerás las principales herramientas de software y sus usos para poder crear diferentes artes con fines de marketing. Conocer los fundamentos del diseño gráfico es un gran valor añadido para cualquier profesional de la actualidad. Puede ampliar sus oportunidades en el mundo profesional con las herramientas adecuadas. Hoy crearemos un logotipo simple usando las herramientas clave en Adobe Illustrator y podrás personalizar el tuyo. Si eres una persona creativa y con muchas ganas de hacer cosas fuera de la caja este es el profesional. Con las herramientas que aprenderás hoy podrás crear cualquier arte, ¡anímate!
Communication Design
Creativity
Adobe Illustrator
Content Creation
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Abra un nuevo proyecto y seleccione el tamaño del lienzo.
Cambie el tamaño del lienzo y familiarícese con las herramientas y las ventanas.
Usa la herramienta de texto
Tarea de práctica: Abra un nuevo lienzo con un tamaño especifico y agréguele texto.
Crea formas
Crea formas libres
Actividad Acumulativa Opcional: Crea un logo para tu marca personal usando Adobe Illustrator
