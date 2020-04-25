PK
Jun 6, 2020
It was awesome course only problem was tool window was not opening so had to do with my jupyter notebook. also if both the windows could expand it will give ease of reading the codes.
RM
May 20, 2020
A very good course with applications in Image tagging and shape creations for tagging objects in an image using OpenCV. Highly recommended!
By SAGUNALA S•
Apr 25, 2020
It would have been better if the tutor explained coding part with more explanation as the course itself states about basics, but which were not much covered as what I feel.
By Abdullah S•
May 30, 2020
Needs more time and explanation. Notebooks must be provided for future use.
By NUR A B A W•
May 31, 2020
RHYME did not work 90% of the time. It lagged every 10 seconds the rest of 10% of the time. After restarting it again and again, I waited for 4 hours for desktop to launch and gave up to wait for it. Instructor was good, but I really think we need subtitles for this class. English is not my first language.
By Aditya A S•
Jun 23, 2020
I really really loved the content of the course/project, but at the same time, I believe the project instructor could have done this way better. Sometimes, his voice too unclear and sometimes, I am clearly able to feel that he is typing the code by looking at his notes which are opened right in front of him beside the computer screen. So the project was really what I was looking for but I am afraid it was poorly made.
Thank you, and if you read this, I request you all to visit this, here you'll definitely find something impressive to learn.
By SHIRISH S•
Apr 30, 2020
Good course and idea but lacks the explanation for some parts of the code, otherwise it is very practical
By Shriram R•
Jun 3, 2020
Had a horrible experience with Rhyme. The instructor was at first unintelligible but that improved later but the cloud desktop was still dead slow. It was a really frustrating experience. There wasn't any explanation for some of the not-so-obvious functions in the tutorial. I was asked to blindly mirror the mentor's actions on a much slower Jupyter notebook.
By Prajakta K•
Jun 7, 2020
By Rohan V M•
May 21, 2020
By Bonthu S•
Sep 3, 2020
If you have little understanding of opencv then it will be better for because the instructor doesn't explain all the things in detail.
By Praveen R V•
May 29, 2020
The course content is extremely good. Thank you Ilias Papachristos (Lecturer) and Coursera for providing this wonderful course.
By manasa g•
Jul 31, 2020
i enjoyed it and i could learn the test my basics in opencv and want to do much more with opencv and matplotlib
By Hamza A•
Jun 14, 2020
Good for the beginners who want to learns the basics of Open-CV and play with some photos and graphics.
By Moses I T•
May 22, 2020
This is a great intro for any beginner! Clearly taught at the right pace and in a logical order.
By Prof. A K•
May 18, 2020
Very nicely designed course and the hands on experience is superb. Allow more time to practice.
By Raghunandan K b•
Sep 13, 2020
Good course i thought it would cover all the basics of opencv but it was listed good project
By Charan K•
Jun 4, 2020
need more guided projects specifically this topic , and thanks to ilias for doing this.
By M V•
May 13, 2020
Was really smooth and i learnt a lot of minute things that i didnt focus on earlier.
By Asher H•
Apr 28, 2020
Very interesting delivery, but need to work quickly as it is time limited.
By Abhyuday S•
Apr 16, 2020
It is very effective and interesting course. I enjoyed and learnt a lot.
By Biradar A•
Jul 6, 2020
IT WAS A GOOD INTRODUCTION HOW MICROSOFT PAINTS WERE MADE EARLIER
By Muhammad F S S S A•
Apr 1, 2020
This is good course for beginners. It is short and practical.
By Bhaveshkumar C D•
Jun 5, 2020
It was really a useful and enjoyable learning experience..!
By Sudarshan•
May 11, 2020
It was a bit tough in the beginning, but enjoyed it.
By Vijetha U•
May 5, 2020
A good guided project for absolute beginners
By Udesh C•
Sep 1, 2020
that is begining to good of python open cv