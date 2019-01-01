Configura Tiendas en Facebook Shops con Canva
Al final de este proyecto, aprenderás a configurar Tiendas en Facebook Shops usando la versión gratis de Canva. No importa si quieres crear tu propia marca o optimizar una marca existente a través de estrategias de social media marketing: los contenidos visuales te ayudarán a establecer tu identidad online. Los consumidores hoy en día están constantemente saturados con información e imágenes en las redes sociales. Una parte esencial del marketing en redes sociales es aprender maneras creativas de atraer la atención a productos y servicios, muchas veces con un presupuesto mínimo. Al final de este proyecto podrás aplicar herramientas de diseño gráfico para crear logotipos, anuncios y Facebook Stories para comercializar tu tienda en Facebook. Tus nuevos conocimientos te ayudarán a alcanzar tu grupo objetivo y anunciar tu Facebook Shop en el futuro creando proyectos individuales en Canva.
Advertising
Social Media Marketing
Social Media Platforms
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Crea una cuenta de Canva y navega el espacio de trabajo en Canva.
Desarrolla un logotipo individual para tu tienda en Facebook con Canva.
Crea anuncios para tu Facebook Shop con Canva.
Tarea opcional: Crea un logotipo en Canva para una empresa que produce productos de la vida diaria hechos de cuerda.
Diseña Facebook Stories para tu tienda con Canva.
Sube y publica tus proyectos en tu página de Facebook.
Tarea opcional: Crea una historia para Facebook con Canva.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.