Configure and Manage Azure Key Vault
Learn to create an Azure Key Vault
Learn to create keys, secrets, and certificates in Azure Key Vault
Learn to assign roles to users and configure access policies
Learn to create an Azure Key Vault
Learn to create keys, secrets, and certificates in Azure Key Vault
Learn to assign roles to users and configure access policies
In this 1 hour long project-based course, you will learn to configure and manage Azure Key Vault along with the sensitive data stored inside. First, we will learn to create an Azure Key Vault within the Azure portal. Then we will learn to create keys, secrets, and certificates on the Azure Key Vault using PowerShell and the Azure portal. We will also assign a Key Vault contributor role to an existing user. You will also discover how to configure access policies in order to grant permissions to the Key Vault objects and store the connection strings of the storage account and Azure SQL database to secrets in Azure Key Vault. Finally, we’ll explore how to use Azure Key Vault in the Azure data factory. You must have an active Azure account. Basic knowledge of working with Azure is recommended.
azure key vault
certificates
keys
Azure
secrets
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and create an Azure Key Vault
Create a key in Azure Key Vault
Create secrets in Azure Key Vault
Practice activity : Create a new Azure Key Vault
Create a certificate in Azure Key Vault
Assign a Key Vault contributor role to an user
Configure Access policy in Key vault
Create storage account and Azure SQL database
Use key Vault on Azure data factory
Cumulative challenge - Create secrets in the Azure Key Vault to store the connection string of storage accounts and Azure sql database
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.