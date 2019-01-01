Learner Reviews & Feedback for Configure Dynamic Routing with RIP in Packet Tracer by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to Design, Create and Configure Network topology using Packet Tracer. You will learn to configure Dynamic Routing using the Routing Information Protocol (RIP v1). You will get an Introduction to Packet Tracer and different components available in Packet Tracer. You will learn to configure your devices both using the Command line and GUI. You will also learn to trace the packets over different networks and you will learn to stimulate your network topology in the simulation mode.
Basics of Networking is recommended.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....