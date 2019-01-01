Learner Reviews & Feedback for Configuring Python Extension Pack with Visual Studio Code by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1.5 hours guided project, you will learn how to install, configure and use the Python extension pack and related extensions in Visual Studio Code. At the end of the class, you will be familiar with the major components of the extension pack. You will also be able to build, debug, customize your development experience, and distribute your configurations to other workstations. Topics include semantic highlighting, auto-complete, Intellisense, debugging, DocString Generator, Python Indent, Jinja, DJango, Environmental Manager, and Python Preview. Basic Python programming experience is highly recommended....