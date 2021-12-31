Learner Reviews & Feedback for Configure and Verify OSPF Operation by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Welcome to the CCNA 1.6: Configuring and Verifying OSPF operation. This project is the sixth in a CCNA learning series that is designed to help you acquire the hands-on skills required to pass the CCNA certification exam.
In this 2-hour guided project, you will setup OSPF on Cisco routers, configure OSPF router ID and priority to influence OSPF operation, set up unequal path load balancing, and verify OSPF configuration and operation....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Configure and Verify OSPF Operation