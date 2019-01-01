Configure Your IDE with Visual Studio Code
Learn about visual Studio Code architecture, layout, and settings
Use extensions to add functionalities
Configure a customized, integrated development environment
In this 1 hour guided project, you will learn how to configure your IDE (integrated development environment) with Visual Studio Code. This project was designed with beginners in mind. You do not need extensive development knowledge to follow along. Although we will set up a development environment for various programming languages. However, you can apply the same principle to set up for other languages. We will only focus on configuring Visual Studio Code and NOT the particulars writing code.
Visual Studio Code
Software Engineering
Programming Tool
IDE
System configuration
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Task 1: Overview, set up autosave, minimap, and color theme
Task 2: Setup boilerplates and Live Server for HTML
Optional: After Task 2 assessment
Task 3: Setup for JavaScript and AngularJS
Task 4: Setup version management
Optional: After Task 4 practice : Stepping into PHP
Task 5: Synchronize settings, stay up-to-date, and set up multiple workstations
Optional: Cumulative Challenge: Waking up to Java
