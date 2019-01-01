Learner Reviews & Feedback for Configure Your IDE with Visual Studio Code by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1 hour guided project, you will learn how to configure your IDE (integrated development environment) with Visual Studio Code. This project was designed with beginners in mind. You do not need extensive development knowledge to follow along. Although we will set up a development environment for various programming languages. However, you can apply the same principle to set up for other languages. We will only focus on configuring Visual Studio Code and NOT the particulars writing code....