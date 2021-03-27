Learner Reviews & Feedback for Containerize a full-stack NodeJS application in Docker by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course on Intermediate Docker: Containerize a full-stack NodeJS application in Docker and deploy to remote server, you will get to use Docker to stitch together a real full stack NodeJS application in a multi-container architecture.
By the end of this course, you will have built a simple blog page, which is a working full-stack application using the MVC (model view controller) framework in NodeJS persisting to a MongoDB database across separate containers and living on one single Docker provided network.
You will learn how to stitch all of these services together using Dockerfile and docker-compose files, and get it configured in a remote machine in the cloud, just like if you wanted to run the application from anywhere in the world!
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Muhammed İ
Mar 27, 2021
Instructor knows what he is talking about. Great course to understand docker.
By Eredjep
Aug 29, 2020
I liked such way of courses
By AZAT T
Oct 26, 2020
good
By Juan J C R
Jan 16, 2021
Cool project but it lacks a lot of theory and explanation about Docker