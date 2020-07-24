Control physics with C# in Unity
Add and configure the Rigidbody component and Physic Material
Use Force, Torque and Explosion Force to move GameObjects.
In this two-hour-long, project-based course, you will be introduced to basic coding principles for controlling Physics in Unity. This project covers moving objects by applying various types of forces and creating new behavior for objects when idle, when clicked, and when they collide with other objects. The guided project will familiarize you with the following Physics-based Unity components: - Rigidbody - Physic Material - Force - Torque - Explosions
Video-game Development
C sharp (C#) Programming Language
Unity 3D
Unity
Application development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and License Activation
Setting up the scene
Apply And Configure Rigidbody Component
Create And Configure Physic Material
Apply Force When Player Uses Keyboard
Apply Rotational Force When Player Uses Keyboard
Apply Explosive Force When a Bomb is Dropped
by KAJul 24, 2020
I really liked this guided project and should urge everyone to enroll immediately. The instructor is very good to handle all these topics. Enjoyed to learn something new!!
by JNOct 14, 2020
This course has helped me to understand the basics of physics in Unity. I liked that the topics covered where easy to understand through the examples provided.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
