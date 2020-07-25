Chevron Left
About the Course

In this two-hour-long, project-based course, you will be introduced to basic coding principles for controlling Physics in Unity. This project covers moving objects by applying various types of forces and creating new behavior for objects when idle, when clicked, and when they collide with other objects. The guided project will familiarize you with the following Physics-based Unity components: - Rigidbody - Physic Material - Force - Torque - Explosions...

By Khandaker M A

Jul 25, 2020

I really liked this guided project and should urge everyone to enroll immediately. The instructor is very good to handle all these topics. Enjoyed to learn something new!!

By Jessica P A N

Oct 15, 2020

This course has helped me to understand the basics of physics in Unity. I liked that the topics covered where easy to understand through the examples provided.

By Vicky P

Sep 21, 2020

Excelente! Aprendí a jugar con confianza con los objetos 3d y sus físicas.

By Akash G B

Jul 19, 2020

Best course for beginners in gaming and vishuals

By anas a

Sep 18, 2020

It’s a good course , I recommend it

By Carlos M C F

Jun 20, 2020

Nice ... i feel confortable

By Roberto R R P

Jun 23, 2020

Muy Bueno aspiro a mas

By Gangone R

Jul 2, 2020

very useful course

By tale p

Jun 26, 2020

good

By Lelouch k

Sep 18, 2020

Very nice to start with but very short

