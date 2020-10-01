Chevron Left
Back to Convolutions for Text Classification with Keras

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Convolutions for Text Classification with Keras by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
121 ratings
13 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to this hands-on, guided introduction to Text Classification using 1D Convolutions with Keras. By the end of this project, you will be able to apply word embeddings for text classification, use 1D convolutions as feature extractors in natural language processing (NLP), and perform binary text classification using deep learning. As a case study, we will work on classifying a large number of Wikipedia comments as being either toxic or not (i.e. comments that are rude, disrespectful, or otherwise likely to make someone leave a discussion). This issue is especially important, given the conversations the global community and tech companies are having on content moderation, online harassment, and inclusivity. The data set we will use comes from the Toxic Comment Classification Challenge on Kaggle. To complete this guided project, we recommend that you have prior experience in Python programming, deep learning theory, and have used either Tensorflow or Keras to build deep learning models. We assume you have this foundational knowledge and want to learn how to use convolutions in NLP tasks such as classification. Note: This course works best for learners based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

RT

Jul 25, 2020

Good explanation about how to work with pretrained embeddings, but works too slow

RD

Jul 14, 2020

Very good project to understand the use of convolution in text data.

Filter by:

1 - 13 of 13 Reviews for Convolutions for Text Classification with Keras

By Kinjal S P

Sep 30, 2020

After this guided project i would like to do a new project on my own from all i learned in this course. The course was very informative, and explained why and what functions are used. Someone looking to experience hand-on on keras this project is just right.

By RUDRA P D

Jul 15, 2020

Very good project to understand the use of convolution in text data.

By Mesut Y

Nov 23, 2020

Hello,

My major is economics. I have been following your PYTHON lessons for a long time. I participated in these projects to make myself better. I've seen the benefit of these lessons. Your lecture was great. I appreciate your hard work and your contribution to my knowledge.

By Yaron K

Jun 18, 2021

Demonstrates using pre-computed word embeddings together with Keras CNN for classification. Did project in June2021 and the completed notebook was in the Coursera project resources section [Not in Rhyme].

By Ruslan T

Jul 26, 2020

Good explanation about how to work with pretrained embeddings, but works too slow

By Gangone R

Jul 3, 2020

very useful course

By Md. R Q S

Sep 17, 2020

great

By tale p

Jun 28, 2020

good

By Hridoy

Jun 27, 2020

good

By Ashwin P

Jun 26, 2020

good

By p s

Jun 26, 2020

Good

By Simon S R

Sep 4, 2020

Could still be improved.

By Hanqing L

Jul 12, 2020

Insufficient insight given as why this particular setup (embedding, convolution etc.) works for classification. Resource sharing is missing: there is no code/data sharing despite of the promise in the video. Disappointing content.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder