RT
Jul 25, 2020
Good explanation about how to work with pretrained embeddings, but works too slow
RD
Jul 14, 2020
Very good project to understand the use of convolution in text data.
By Kinjal S P•
Sep 30, 2020
After this guided project i would like to do a new project on my own from all i learned in this course. The course was very informative, and explained why and what functions are used. Someone looking to experience hand-on on keras this project is just right.
By RUDRA P D•
Jul 15, 2020
Very good project to understand the use of convolution in text data.
By Mesut Y•
Nov 23, 2020
Hello,
My major is economics. I have been following your PYTHON lessons for a long time. I participated in these projects to make myself better. I've seen the benefit of these lessons. Your lecture was great. I appreciate your hard work and your contribution to my knowledge.
By Yaron K•
Jun 18, 2021
Demonstrates using pre-computed word embeddings together with Keras CNN for classification. Did project in June2021 and the completed notebook was in the Coursera project resources section [Not in Rhyme].
By Ruslan T•
Jul 26, 2020
Good explanation about how to work with pretrained embeddings, but works too slow
By Gangone R•
Jul 3, 2020
very useful course
By Md. R Q S•
Sep 17, 2020
great
By tale p•
Jun 28, 2020
good
By Hridoy•
Jun 27, 2020
good
By Ashwin P•
Jun 26, 2020
good
By p s•
Jun 26, 2020
Good
By Simon S R•
Sep 4, 2020
Could still be improved.
By Hanqing L•
Jul 12, 2020
Insufficient insight given as why this particular setup (embedding, convolution etc.) works for classification. Resource sharing is missing: there is no code/data sharing despite of the promise in the video. Disappointing content.